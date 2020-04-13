New Hanover County, Wilmington extend stay-at-home but roll back most-restrictive measures

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With the original order set to expire at 5 p.m., leaders in New Hanover County are adjusting stay-at-home restrictions to better align with the order from Governor Roy Cooper.
In a press release Monday afternoon, New Hanover County announced it will extend the local order until April 29 at 5 p.m. to continue responding to the novel coronavirus.
However, some of the most restrictive parts of the local order have been lifted.
The shift allows some businesses deemed non-essential by the county and city to re-open. It also re-opens some recreational areas, including private marinas, boat ramps, tennis courts and pickle ball courts.
The county’s release reads:
- “Safety, security, clothing and communication” have been added to the list of essential retail that can be open (the overall list now includes goods needed for health, sustenance, shelter, safety, security, communication, mobility, clothing and hygiene)."
- “Stores providing essential goods will no longer be asked to close off sections that are deemed non-essential. So all aisles of essential retailers can be open if they so choose, but dressing rooms should remain closed.”
- “Auto dealerships, boat dealerships and other motor vehicle sales points are allowed to operate but must comply with an 11-point safety test that will be shared as part of the final, signed declaration.”
While some restrictions have been lifted, others remain in place: Restaurants can still only conduct curbside pick up or delivery transactions, with no customers allowed inside, and all New Hanover County beaches remain closed.
For those who do plan to use boats, the county said social-distancing is still required, specifically asking boaters to refrain from rafting with other vessels, anchoring close to others or congregating on islands.
The new measures more closely mirror the governor’s order, which asks people to remain in their homes unless conducting essential business, remains in effect until April 29, unless extended.
County leaders gave an update on the restrictions at 1 p.m. Friday.
Governor Cooper is expected to provide an update on conditions statewide sometime Monday.
“As we move through the coming days and weeks, it’s important that we continuously reevaluate the restrictions in place and revise them as needed,” said County Commission Chair Julia Olson-Boseman. “Our local mayors and I will continue to do that throughout this process, and we hope to be able to lift other restrictions in the coming weeks. Those decisions will be informed by our Public Health and hospital experts, who have the greatest insight into this health crisis and can help guide those decisions in a thoughtful, safe way. The community’s health is paramount, but we also know that we need to get back to life, reopen businesses, and access services as soon as possible. By allowing tennis courts, boat ramps and marinas to open, we hope that people will enjoy these spring days outside, but you have to use good judgement, physically distance yourself from others, and avoid congregating for any reason.”
