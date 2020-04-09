TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash closes section of N. College Road in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A section of North College Road is closed following a “serious” multi-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.
According to a 4:30 p.m. tweet from the Wilmington Police Department, a section of North College from the Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway to the Market Street overpass is closed while crews work to clear the crash.
A spokesperson for the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said the agency assisted with a pursuit that ended in the area. It’s unclear if the two incidents are connected.
No other details are known.
Drivers are urged to find an alternate route.
