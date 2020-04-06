Rep. Rouzer highlights help for small business in CARES Act

“Some of these banks are one hundred percent in, and more banks are signing up,” Rep. Rouzer said during the call. “There is only one that I know that has decided not to take any more applications, and that is Wells Fargo. I know Bank of America announced they were going to expand their reach to not only their customers but those who have been unable to find a bank yet that would be willing to service them. I can tell you from talking to the North Carolina Bankers Association, the vast majority of community banks in North Carolina, if they are not already participating, they will soon be participating in this program.”