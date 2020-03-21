Pender County Schools expanding meal distribution

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Schools is expanding its meal distribution program for kids who are out of school as the country works to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Beginning Tuesday, March 24, bus drivers will begin driving routes to staff 56 stops at schools, churches, fire stations and other sites throughout the county.
Each stop will be staffed for approximately two hours before the bus moves on.
Here’s a breakdown of the schedule:
