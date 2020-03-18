Man shot to death in ambulance while being treated in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was shot and killed inside an ambulance in the parking lot of a south Charlotte Days Inn early Wednesday morning.
The shooting happened around 4 a.m. in the Days Inn/Azteca Mexican Restaurant parking lot on E Woodlawn Road near Old Pineville Road.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say officers were called to the Days Inn regarding a disturbance, where they were met by five to six people. Medic responded to the area after one of the men reported having shortness of breath.
Police say Medic was with the victim in the back of an ambulance when he requested a friend to come assist him. Medic denied the person entry into the ambulance, and that’s when police say the suspect left, came back and shot the victim “several times.” Medic tried to treat the man but he was pronounced dead on scene.
No paramedics or officers were injured in the incident.
It was a "very volatile situation,” police said.
Police say the suspect, whose name has not been released, is in custody. The name of the man killed will be released after his family has been notified of his death.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call homicide detectives at 704-432-TIPS.
