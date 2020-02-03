‘We don’t feel like they are safe:’ Commissioners offer support teams, mental health counselors to New Hanover Co. schools

“I want my kid to be safe. I want everyone’s kids be safe. Grand kids, nieces, nephews, whoever. They should be safe at home and they should be safe at school. And we don’t feel like they are safe, so we’re going to give them whatever resources they have to be safe. And also to deal with the emotional problems that they could be having. We will send in social workers, will send in whatever resources the school board needs to stop this problem and keep it from happening again," New Hanover County Commission Chair Julia Boseman said.