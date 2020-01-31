Lawmaker discusses new sex crimes law as New Hanover County investigates third employee charged

“I think it’s unfortunate any time this happens, and I’m very sorry for the victims if it did in fact occur,” he said. “And I just hope ... if you get the people in the school system to be more aware of the signs that children may have as a result of being a victim of child sexual abuse or human trafficking, then the better educated they are the more they can pick up on the signs and hopefully be able to bring it to fruition where it can be dealt with.”