Escape to Margaritaville: Jimmy Buffett is coming to the Carolinas

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Parrotheads, get ready to “Escape to Margaritaville!” Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will make two stops in North Carolina in 2020, as part of his “Slack Tide Tour.”
The musical icon is expected to “lose his shaker of salt” at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park in Raleigh, April 18, 2020, and will move his “fins to the left,” to perform at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, April 25, 2020, according to his website.
While it’s “5 o’clock somewhere,” tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, with a limit of eight per customer. Ticket prices have not yet been posted.
Just make sure you like “getting caught in the rain” if Mother Nature doesn’t cooperate, these concerts are rain or shine.
Buffett is also on tap to make a stop in North Charleston, SC on April 16, and Columbia, SC on April 23, 2020.
A musical of Jimmy Buffett's life is also hitting the road, making stops in more than 35 cities across the country.
“Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville” will make a stop at the Durham Performing Arts Center in North Carolina April 28-May 3, according to Ticketmaster. Tickets for that performance are already available, so get yours before they sell out!
