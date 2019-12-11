Grant to bring faster internet to thousands of rural homes

BOLTON, N.C. (WECT) - Faster internet will soon be coming to more than 4,000 rural households.
The USDA announced Tuesday that Atlantic Telephone Membership Corporation in Columbus County is receiving a $7.9 million ReConnect Program grant to bring fiber-optic broadband to the area.
The grant will mean faster internet for families as well as local businesses, farms, schools and hospitals across a 150-mile area.
The announcement was made at the Waccamaw Siouan Tribal Administrative Building, which also will benefit from the new connection.
ATMC CEO Keith Holden says this is something the people of Columbus County have been hoping to see for a long time.
“The community is very excited," said Holden said. "Everybody here understands how important it is, and they know that the kids and people that live in the larger cities have access to something that they are families haven’t had, and they know that now that their families will get that benefit also.”
ATMC says it will begin designing the new network in the coming weeks, and hopes to begin construction by the middle of next year.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.