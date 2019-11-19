Beauty pageant has a plot twist

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A plot twist on a classic beauty pageant: all of the contestants are men.
The Tenth Annual Womanless Beauty Pageant, 7:30 p.m. on Sat., Nov 23, at Thalian Hall is one of Opera House Theatre Company’s oldest fundraisers.
Some of Wilmington’s most talented gentlemen will compete for the prestigious title of Most Womanless 2019.
The one-night-only event includes an evening gown competition, talent competition and interview.
An ASL interpreter will be there, making the event an inclusive one for members of the deaf community.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.