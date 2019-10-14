‘No one should feel ashamed of how they feed their baby’: Woman shamed for breastfeeding child at YMCA

“In recent events that have taken place at the YMCA I feel its only fair to come together as a community to celebrate breastfeeding. Bring your nursling and come hang by the pool. If you aren’t currently breastfeeding or don’t breastfeed and just want to support some awareness in our community please COME! If you are not a member of the YMCA and the price for a day pass is not something in your budget the Port City Breastfeeding Project as well as other individuals have donated some passes. If possible come with your swim attire already under your clothing, I am overwhelmed with the amount of love the community has shown. Together we can change the narrative and #normalizebreastfeeding”