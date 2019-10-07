Wilmington boat takes first place at U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Nearly 500 boats competed in the 41st annual U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament over the weekend.
Nauti-Edition III, captained by Robert Carr of Wilmington, came away with first place after reeling in 36.60-pound king mackerel. Carr was joined on the boat by Dave Clem, Joshua Carr and Jeffrey Masnick. They won the $25,000 grand prize and $42,723 in total.
Daddy Rabbit, captained by Brandon Dean of Southport, finished narrowly behind the victors with a 36.2-pound king.
In all, 496 boats entered the tournament, and more than $300,000 was awarded to the competitors. The event is held by the Southport-Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce.
The top six finishers were:
1st Place - Nauti-Edition III, Robert Carr of Wilmington, 36.60-pound king, won $42,723
2nd Place - Daddy Rabbit, Brandon Dean of Southport, 36.20-pound king, won $59,628
3rd Place - Frayed Knot II , Jeff Smith of Wilmington, 34.70-pound king, won $12,089
4th Place - Fun Times, Mark Richardson of Seagrove, 34.70-pound king, won $2,750
5th Place - Fish Whistle, Wallace Trayah of Oak Island, 34.05-pound king, won $72,324
6th Place - OIFC, Captain Brant’s Fishing Adventures, Ocean Isle Beach, 33.70-pound king, won $49,341
