East Columbus football to forfeit Friday game against Red Springs

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - The East Columbus football team will forfeit Friday night’s football home game against Red Springs.
"It comes down to players safety,” said East Columbus principal Jeremiah Johnson. “Between injuries and discipline issues we would have only been able to dress between 14 or 16 players.”
Of the players eligible on the Gators roster, five are freshman or sophomores with very little playing experience.
“This was a tough decision, but in the end player’s safety is the most important thing,” said Johnson.
East Columbus (1-5) plans to play their next scheduled game against South Columbus on October 4th.
