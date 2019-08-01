Calling all artists! Wilmington art center searching for show submissions

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center is seeking artists for their 5th Annual ARTfall Juried Art Show and sale.
ARTfall will be held September 19 to 22 and is one of the events connected to American Craft Walk Wilmington, a celebration of art and handmade craft culminating in the downtown walk on September 21. The ARTfall exhibition will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Digital photography, paintings, drawings, pottery, and 3D artwork in metal, paper, wood, stone or found objects are allowed.
Only original artwork completed within the last two years will be considered for exhibition. Preference will be given to artists from the Lower Cape Fear region, the press release says.
ARTfall will be juried by Owen Wexler and Miriam Oehrlein. Wexler is a long-time Wilmington resident and internationally known artist whose work has been featured on TV and film. Oehrlein, winner of the 2012 Belk Designer Showcase, specializes in jewelry design and owns New Elements Gallery.
For more information on submission guidelines, application and exhibition details, please visit their website or email Samantha Herrick, Community Arts Center Director at slherrick@thalian.org.
The deadline for applications and online registration is August 30.
Complete details about American Craft Walk Wilmington can be found online.
