Woman riding bike killed in hit and run on Carolina Beach Road
The State Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help with information on a fatal hit and run. (Source: WECT)
By Jim Gentry | July 29, 2019 at 10:20 AM EDT - Updated July 29 at 10:27 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman was riding her bike when she was struck and killed by a vehicle on Carolina Beach Road late Saturday night.

According to the State Highway Patrol, Sheila Faircloth, 67, was on Silver Lake Road and attempting to cross Carolina Beach Road just before 11:30 p.m.

A vehicle heading east on Carolina Beach Road struck her. Faircloth died at the scene from her injuries.

The vehicle didn’t stop and fled the scene after the collision.

Officials say the suspect vehicle is a light in color SUV or pickup truck with damage to its grill and front bumper area.

Anyone with information on the hit and run is asked to contact the State Highway Patrol at 910-395-3917 during business hours or Highway Patrol Communications at 910-862-3133 after hours.

