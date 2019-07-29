Woman riding bike killed in hit and run on Carolina Beach Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman was riding her bike when she was struck and killed by a vehicle on Carolina Beach Road late Saturday night.
According to the State Highway Patrol, Sheila Faircloth, 67, was on Silver Lake Road and attempting to cross Carolina Beach Road just before 11:30 p.m.
A vehicle heading east on Carolina Beach Road struck her. Faircloth died at the scene from her injuries.
The vehicle didn’t stop and fled the scene after the collision.
Officials say the suspect vehicle is a light in color SUV or pickup truck with damage to its grill and front bumper area.
Anyone with information on the hit and run is asked to contact the State Highway Patrol at 910-395-3917 during business hours or Highway Patrol Communications at 910-862-3133 after hours.
