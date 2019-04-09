Concerns about future of Market North Apartments grow, still no evidence or records for repair work

“We are continuing to work here at Market North to repair the damage to the property inflicted by Hurricane Florence and get our residents moved back into their original homes as soon as possible. We are in constant communication with our funding partners and are working alongside all of the parties involved with this process to ensure that the necessary repairs are completed in a timely manner while maintaining the highest standard of safety at the property. This has been a difficult time for all of us in the Wilmington area, and we do not take lightly the impact that this process has had on our residents. We want them moved back into their original homes just as much as they do.”