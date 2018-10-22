Moving day creates stress for many at Market North Apartments

To help with the move, we are offering an additional $1,000 to residents on top of any FEMA assistance for which they may qualify if they are able to move in this time frame ($500 of which will be given to them before fully moving out to help with expenses, the other $500 given to them upon fully moving out). This is not a HUD requirement, but management has deemed this stipend is important to make the temporary transition as smooth as possible. Currently, a resident of almost every unit has picked up their initial $500. ... We have brought in 50 additional team members onsite to assist our residents with anything they need to relocate. We have opened up the main office on the property for residents to come and ask any questions about the move. We also have a team of social service coordinators who are working individually with each resident to submit their FEMA claims and find a new residence, whether it be at one of our other properties or somewhere else. ... It’s our goal to be quick in our responses to the community and cognizant of our residents’ needs and concerns through this temporary relocation. We fully understand how difficult this is for our residents, and we are working every day to engage other non-profits and stakeholders to assist. We welcome any and all help in this effort.