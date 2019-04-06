WPD investigating gang-related fatal shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Wilmington Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man.
According to police, it happened around 10:30 Friday night at the 1000 block of Emory Street in Wilmington in reference to a ShopSpotter notification of multiple rounds fired.
When officers arrived on scene, they found they victim. He was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
Investigators say the homicide is gang related.
There are no other details on the victim or the shooting as officers continue to investigate.
This is the second homicide 2019 in Wilmington. The first shooting also happened on Emory Street on February 22.
Anyone with information should contact WPD at 910-343-3609 or use Text A Tip. You can remain anonymous.
