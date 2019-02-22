18-year-old killed in overnight shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - An 18-year-old was killed in a shooting in Wilmington late Thursday night in the Creekwood community.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to the 700 block of Emory Street shortly after 11 p.m. after a ShotSpotter notification.
Police located a victim with gunshot wounds and immediately began life-saving measures until EMS arrived.
The victim was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he died.
This marks the first homicide in 2019 in Wilmington.
The investigation is on-going. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the WPD at 910-343-3609 or use Text-A-Tip.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.