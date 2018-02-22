GenX found in rainwater at UNCW

GenX has been found in rain water on the UNC Wilmington campus. (Source: WECT)

Researchers at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington found trace amounts of GenX in rainwater on campus, a university scientist told state legislators Wednesday.

The concentration was about 25 parts per trillion, well under the state's health goal for the compound, which is produced by Chemours in Bladen County and used to make Teflon, among other things. That goal, 140 parts per trillion, is based on tests on mice and translated to what scientists predict would be safe for a bottle-fed baby to consume.

