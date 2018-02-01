Keep the calories away with this healthy Super Bowl Salad

Keep the calories away on Super Bowl Sunday by trading a high-calorie dish for a healthier option. (Source: WECT)

Americans eat the second-largest amount of calories on Super Bowl Sunday.

To lower your calorie intake, Ana Evans, a nutritionist with New Hanover Regional Medical Center, recommends adding extra movement or exercise that day.

Evans suggests drinking half your body weight in water to keep from overeating and clear out any toxins from your system.

To save a few calories, try substituting one high-calorie item for a healthier option like the black bean and corn salsa recipe below.

Earthbound Farm’s Zesty Black Bean and Tomato Salad

Recipe From: “Food to Live By” by Myra Goodman

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup fresh or frozen (thawed) corn

1 large ripe tomato, cut into ¼-inch dice (about 1 cup)

1 small red onion, cut into ¼-inch dice (about ½ cup)

2 tablespoons finely chopped flat leaf parsley

2 teaspoons minced garlic

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar or distilled white vinegar

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon chili powder

¼ teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon sugar

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

Instructions:

Place the black beans, corn, tomato, onion, and parsley in a large bowl and stir gently to combine. Place the garlic, vinegar, cumin, sugar, salt and pepper in a small bowl and whisk to combine. Pour the dressing over the bean mixture and toss to coat. Chill and serve by itself or with multigrain scoop chips. Keep this salad in the fridge for up to 4 days.

Nutrition Facts per Serving:

150 calories, 5 grams fat, 200 milligrams sodium, 20 grams carbs, 6 grams fiber, 6 grams protein

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.