Guy Fieri bringing 'Diners, Drive-ins and Dives' to Wilmington

Food Network star Guy Fieri is headed to the Port City next week to sample some of the best dishes at several local restaurants for his hit TV show Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.

Fieri is expected to swing by Fork N Cork, Copper Penny, Something Fishy, Sweet n Savory Cafe, and Ceviche's.

According to a permit application, crews will be filming on Wednesday, Jan. 24 and Thursday, Jan. 25.

Fieri's "Triple D" visit will also coincide with a fundraiser he is hosting for the GLOW Academy of Wilmington. The TV chef will host a breakfast at The Country Club of Landfall on Jan. 26 to raise money for the all-girl charter school. A limited number of tickets remain for the breakfast. Click here for more information.

