Crews battle fire at Southport bistro

Firefighters battled a blaze at a Southport restaurant just after the New Year began Monday. (Source: WECT)

Firefighters battled a fire at a Southport restaurant just after the New Year began Monday.

Crews responded to a fire at 5003 O'Quinn Blvd SE in the South Harbor Village Marina just after 12:30 a.m.

Officials on the scene said it appears the fire started in Joseph's Bistro, which is located in the center building of the three-building complex.

Crews cut off power to the middle building and will continue to investigate the fire during daylight hours Monday.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.