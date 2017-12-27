Tedder Road in Pender Co. closed after propane delivery truck overturns

The cab of a propane delivery truck caught fire after an accident Wednesday on Tedder Road in Willard. (Source: Pender County Emergency Operations)

A truck carrying propane overturned Wednesday afternoon in Pender County, resulting in a road closure that will last for about 12 hours.

According to Trooper Gall with the State Highway Patrol, the driver of the propane delivery truck was traveling northeast on Tedder Road near where it intersects with Jesse Moore Road shortly after 1 p.m. when he overcorrected after running off the right side of the road.

The truck ran into a ditch and turned over on the left side of Tedder Road, where the cab of the truck caught fire. Gall said the driver was able to get out of the truck and was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The fire was contained in the cab of the truck and did not reach the propane tanks.

Tedder Road will be closed for 12 hours as crews get the propane out of the tanks that were on the truck, according to Gall.

There are no public safety or environmental hazards, according to an email from the Pender County Emergency Operations Center.

As of 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, Gall said he had not spoken with the driver so the trooper would not say if charges will be filed.

