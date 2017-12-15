UNCW, CFPUA water study discovers new compounds

Two additional compounds have been discovered in raw and finished water and the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority and UNCW are working together to learn more about them.

In Friday's CFPUA update, it said the substances labeled PFMOAA and PFO4DA were detected in water samples collected in November. Water screenings also revealed several perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) that have not been reported to the best of UNCW researchers' knowledge.

Concentrations of PFMOAA and PFO4DA ranged from not detected to 90 parts per trillion. The NC Department of Health and Human Services established a health goal of 140 parts per trillion for exposure to GenX, a compound discharged into the Cape Fear River by Chemours at its Fayetteville Works plant.

The report stressed caution when assessing possible health effects of the newly-discovered compounds.

"Caution is advised when considering health impacts, if any, until a complete structural elucidation can be performed and appropriate animal/health studies are performed," the report read.

CFPUA said it is planning to include the compounds into its water testing effort.

"As testing capabilities are developed, we will integrate these compounds into the ongoing pilot test at Sweeney Water Treatment Plant to evaluate our potential to remove them from the drinking water," the utility said.

The full report can be found in the PDF below.

