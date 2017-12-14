Southport residents concerned with how city is handling stray cat problem

Southport residents say they have a stray cat problem, and a problem with how the city is handling it.

Nearly 100 people showed up to the Southport Board of Aldermen meeting Thursday night, many to express their concerns about the way the city is handling animal control.

One woman who addressed the board, Francesca Slaughter, submitted a public records request for police reports related to animal control. She said she received the reports Tuesday, and found that animals had been mistreated.

"I learned that a cat, hit by a car, bleeding and dying, was abandoned in the woods to die a slow and painful death," Slaughter said.

She also said the reports show traps have been set with no follow-up on the animals caught in those traps.

Allegations of police mistreatment of animals, including leaving injured animals to die and improper trapping procedures, began weeks ago. City Manager Bruce Oakley addressed those allegations Thursday.

"We reviewed how we handle that and have seen where we have some mistakes that we've made in the past," Oakley said. "We are taking measures right now to make sure those mistakes are not made. We treat all trapped cats, dogs, or whatever else humanely, and handle them with proper care."

When asked to clarify the mistakes, Oakley said they were in trapping cats.

"One (cat) had died in the trap," he said. "We're not sure if it was because of that, or how long it had been there, or because it's a feral cat and had some disease."

The Southport Police Department handles animal control issues in the city. After allegations of mistreatment by community members, the town is looking into its animal control procedures. One full-time officer handles animal control duties in addition to police responsibilities.

In his city manager's report, Oakley said the city is considering transferring animal control responsibilities to Brunswick County or hiring additional officers specifically for these purposes.

He added that Police Chief Gary Smith has instructed officers that all animals should be brought to the Brunswick County Animal Shelter. Smith was at Thursday night's meeting, but declined to comment on the topic.

WECT is in the process of gathering the police reports on these incidents.

Concerned residents have started a group dedicated to fundraising and helping these cats become adopted. More information can be found here.

