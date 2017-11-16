State moves to revoke Chemours’ wastewater permit

Officials with the NC Department of Environmental Quality said Thursday it is moving to revoke Chemours’ permit to discharge process wastewater because the company failed to comply with its permit and failed to report an October spill.

In addition to moving to revoke Chemours wastewater permit, DEQ officials also notified Chemours the state will suspend its permit to discharge process wastewater from its manufacturing area including the areas where GenX and other fluorinated compounds are produced, according to state officials.

“It is unacceptable that Chemours has failed to disclose information required by law, information we need in order to protect the public,” said Michael S. Regan, secretary of the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality “We’re taking action to suspend Chemours’ wastewater permit and moving to permanently revoke it because the company has repeatedly failed to follow the law.”

The suspension will take effect Nov. 30. Chemours is still required by the state to divert wastewater containing GenX and transport it out-of-state for disposal.

DEQ cited Chemours earlier this week with violating the conditions of its wastewater discharge permit because of the company's failure to report the Oct. 6 spill, which was brought to light after state regulators questioned Chemours about a spike in GenX concentrations.

