Castle Hayne Fire Department donates fire apparatus to CFCC Fire Training

Students who take part in Cape Fear Community College's fire training course will have a new apparatus to practice with.

The Castle Hayne Fire Department donated a fully equipped 1989 Suburban Pumper fire truck to the college.

This fire pumper will be used for hands-on training that involves proper procedures for riding and working around fire apparatus, to include advancing hose lines, ground ladder work, driver training, pump operator training, and service testing of fire apparatus.

“This truck is fully equipped,” said Public Safety Training Director Becky Porter.“It will allow students to train with equipment that will be similar to what they will utilize at their own fire department.”

“This apparatus has been very well maintained and we are extremely fortunate to have it as an addition to our facility. We are very grateful for this donation,” said Fire Rescue Training Coordinator Chris Nelson. “This is a great example of how important community partnerships are in providing excellent service and quality programs for the citizens of New Hanover and Pender counties.”

Previous fire truck donations to CFCC were from the Wrightsboro Volunteer Fire Department and the Wilmington Fire Department.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.