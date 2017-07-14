37 dogs seized in animal hoarding case

Dogs sit in cages in the home of a Wilmington woman who was arrested on Friday. (Source: NHCSO)

An animal cruelty investigation that began in March led to the arrest of a Wilmington woman Friday.

Anita Brown is charged with 37 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty after 37 dogs were removed from her home in the 100 block of Fairford Road. She is being held in the New Hanover County Detention Facility.

According to a release from the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, Brown had been warned "on several occasions" that the dogs' living conditions in her home were not adequate.

Officers with the NHCSO's Animal Services Unit executed the search warrant at Brown's home on Friday.

