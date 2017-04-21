Stilman White closes out college career in Wilmington

Former Hoggard standout Stilman White laced up his sneakers one last time at Brogden Hall.



The North Carolina Tar Heel senior took part in the 2017 ACC Barnstorming Tour that came to Wilmington Thursday night.



"I get to end my basketball career in a gym that I love playing in, said White. "My favorite game every year in high school was playing Hanover in Brogden Hall, so it's awesome.”

White’s college career was anything but normal. As a freshman in 2011-12 he was forced into the starting point guard position after Kendall Marshall was hurt.

He didn’t play the following two seasons as he took his Mormon mission. White returned to Chapel Hill for his final three seasons, winning a national championship as a senior.



“I picked the right years to go on my mission," he said. "Thankfully I was on some good teams. There is no better way to end your college career than with a national championship."

