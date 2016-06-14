Murder suspect refuses to participate in own trial

A murder defendant representing himself refused to participate in his own trial Tuesday. Nashid Porter, charged in the 2012 shooting death of Brian Grant, said the trial was unconstitutional and he didn't want any part in it.More >>
The trial of Nashid Porter has been postponed after an unexpected death in Superior Court Judge Charles Henry's family.More >>
The pre-trial hearing that precedes the murder trial of Nashid Porter continued Friday. He is charged in the 2012 shooting death of Brian Grant.More >>
Jury selection continued Thursday in the murder trial of Nashid Porter. One juror fell ill, and another needed an emergency procedure, so the judge dismissed both. The 12 members of the jury were finalized in the morning, and proceedings are still going on to find three alternates.More >>
After hours of questioning a pool of potential jurors on Wednesday, 12 jurors have been selected for Nashid Porter's murder trial in Pender County. Three alternate jurors will be selected Thursday morning and opening statements could begin as early as next week.More >>
Investigators say the fight took place after the man saw another man urinating outside a Denny’s in Texas.More >>
Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the Pensacola girl who had been last seen alive five days ago.More >>
Neighbors spotted Dixon's car and first responders rushed to the site. They began the process of removing him from the vehicle and, after several minutes, he was free.More >>
Brent Rooker's bloop 2-run single in the 8th gave MSU a 8-6 victory over Southern Miss in the Hattiesburg Regional Final. The Bulldogs won four straight elimination games to advance to Super Regionals.More >>
According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...More >>
