Kim Ratcliff

Kim has worked in the Wilmington television market for more than 20 years. She graduated from UNCW with a BA in Communication Studies in 1988. Just before graduation she accepted a position as a tape editor and assistant producer at WWAY. She quickly moved into a full time producer's position and then an anchor position.

In 2006 Kim joined the WECT news team as a co-anchor with Bob Townsend on WECT'S Carolina in the Morning. The show is on from 5:00am-7:00am Monday-Friday. Kim also anchors WECT News at Midday.

Kim is married to Bill Ratcliff, a private investigator and owner of Cape Fear Investigative Services. They have one child, a son named Hunter. A black lab named Jax and a blonde lab named Jewel.

Kim has two brothers. Keith Kopka lived in Wilmington, N.C. but passed away in March 2014 from ALS. Chris Kopka and family live in Wilson, N.C. Kim's parents John and Polly Kopka live in Hubert, N.C.

Kim's father is a retired Marine and after moving all over the country every three years decided she wanted to stay in one place. She is proud to call Wilmington home and plans to stay in the area.

Kim advocates for ALS and the March of Dimes. Her son Hunter was born six weeks premature when she and Bill were injured in a car wreck near Sunset Beach in 2001. She enjoys educating young women on the importance of a healthy pregnancy and helping the March of Dimes with research to help premature babies.

Kim has held board positions with the Cape Fear Mediation Center, March of Dimes, and YWCA.

When she is away from work Kim likes to run, read a book and enjoys getting together with family and friends.

Email: kratcliff@wect.com