Attorney General files lawsuit against Florida tree-removal company for alleged price gouging in Wilmington area

Attorney General files lawsuit against Florida tree-removal company for alleged price gouging in Wilmington area
Attorney General Josh Stein (Source: WECT)
By Jim Gentry | April 11, 2019 at 9:46 AM EDT - Updated April 11 at 10:16 AM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Attorney General Josh Stein filed a lawsuit Thursday against Jacksonville, Fla.-based Canary Tree Service and its owner Justin Hartmann for allegedly price gouging Wilmington-area homeowners after Hurricane Florence.

“My office will not allow price gouging to go unchecked,” said Stein. “These out-of-state operators took advantage of homeowners rebuilding after Hurricane Florence. That’s against the law, and my office will hold them accountable.”

According to the complaint, two homeowners were charged $9,500 for 14 hours of work. Another homeowner was charged $4,500 for six hours of work. A fourth homeowner was charged $14,000 for 30 hours of work though another company estimated that work to cost approximately $2,400. A fifth homeowner was quoted $750 for removing a small tree. That work ultimately was completed in less than an hour by a neighbor.

Stein is scheduled to speak at the New Hanover Senior Center Thursday morning.

The complaint can be seen below:

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.