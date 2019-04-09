Two accused of armed robbery at Monkey Junction Walmart

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Two people are accused of armed robbery at the Walmart store in Monkey Junction Monday night.
According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Edward Huffman and Audrey Cross were leaving the store when loss prevention officers asked them to come back inside and answer a couple of questions regarding shoplifting.
Huffman then turned around and allegedly said he had a gun while lifting his shirt to expose the firearm. Huffman and Cross then fled the scene, according to officials.
Cross was located at the nearby Lowe’s Home Improvement a short time later.
Huffman later was located in the Carolina Beach State Park and was taken into custody.
Cross and Huffman have both been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.