Leland police looking for man in connection to Walmart thefts
Leland police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say stole electronics from Walmart. (Source: Leland Police Department)
By Jim Gentry | April 4, 2019 at 7:02 AM EDT - Updated April 4 at 7:02 AM

LELAND, NC (WECT) - Leland police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say stole electronics from Walmart.

According to a Facebook post from the Leland Police Department, the thefts took place at the Walmart in Leland on March 26.

The man was last seen driving a Mitsubishi Mirage either red or orange in color.
The man allegedly left the store with two televisions and a sound bar entertainment system.

Anyone with information with asked to contact Det. Jonathan Berry at 910-332-5003 or jberry@townofleland.com.

