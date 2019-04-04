Leland police looking for man in connection to Walmart thefts

LELAND, NC (WECT) - Leland police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say stole electronics from Walmart.
According to a Facebook post from the Leland Police Department, the thefts took place at the Walmart in Leland on March 26.
The man allegedly left the store with two televisions and a sound bar entertainment system.
He was last seen driving a Mitsubishi Mirage either red or orange in color.
Anyone with information with asked to contact Det. Jonathan Berry at 910-332-5003 or jberry@townofleland.com.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.