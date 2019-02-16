Mick Mixon: Panthers’ play-by-play guy and life behind the microphone (”1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)

When not preparing for an upcoming game, Mick’s job with the Panthers makes him popular across the state speaking to civic groups and organizations, sharing stories about players, fellow announcers and his own off-the-field accomplishments (like securing his North Carolina General Contractors’ License – 37:00 of the podcast). Mick smiles widely talking about spending time with his wife, Dawn, and the balance she brings to his life. “I let her wear the hair in the family,” he says after holding a picture of the two of them up to the camera on his laptop computer. You get the sense there is no timeframe for handing off the play-by-play reigns any time soon.