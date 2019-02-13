More charges filed against oral surgeon accused of sexual assault

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - An oral surgeon in Wilmington who was arrested Jan. 31 for sexually abusing four patients is now facing an additional 13 sex crime charges.
Michael Lee Hasson, of Wilmington Oral Surgery, is accused of sexually abusing several of his patients while under anesthesia between 2009 and 2018.
Members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force with the Wilmington Police Department arrested Hasson early Wednesday afternoon at a restaurant on Oleander Drive. He’s being held in lieu of a $1 million bond at the New Hanover County Jail.
In addition to the four charges filed on Jan. 31, Hasson is charged with seven counts of sexual battery, three counts of indecent liberties with a child, two counts of second degree sex offense and one count statutory sex offense.
During his initial court appearance, a judge had lowered his bond and said he could continue practicing surgical medicine, but could not be alone with patients.
Days later, his license was suspended by the North Carolina State Board of Dental Examiners. The board’s order states that Hasson is to immediately cease practicing dentistry and will surrender his license, current renewal certificate and general anesthesia permit.
WPD is asking anyone who has contacted the police regarding Hasson but has not received a call back from a detective to please call again at 910.343.3609.
