Children and adults with special needs can be part of an inclusive holiday ballet

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The 2018 Great Wilmington Nutcracker will be an inclusive show.
The ballet is usually a sell-out event at Cape Fear Community College’s Wilson Center.
This year, US International Ballet partnered with the Wilmington Ballet Company and the Special Olympics for the show.
“We are so excited to be partnering with Special Olympics to open up participating in the Nutcracker to all of our community,” said Wilmington School of Ballet Executive Director Elizabeth Hester.
Adults and children with special needs are invited to attend a casting call on Saturday, Oct. 27 at 5:30 p.m. The school is located at 2250 Shipyard Blvd #12 in Wilmington.
Everybody who comes gets to participate in some way in the ballet.
