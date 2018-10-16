DTopp: convicted felon looking for a fresh start

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - David Topping was arrested at 19 for securities fraud. He was a naive kid with an ambitious business plan, who just got in over his head.
Now, Topping’s a convicted felon, looking for a fresh start. He’s launched a new reputation management company in Wilmington, helping people with a past get a fresh start too.
“I really learned from [my experience] and it is the whole reason DTopp got started. So I am very thankful for that, Dtopp has grown so fast and we are still growing and we are doing great things,” Topping said of how his early struggles inspired his new business.
From burying negative online reviews to mugshots, DTopp company will help clean up your internet profile for a fee.
But some customers are still leery of using the company because of Topping’s criminal history. We’ll take an up close look at the company, and the booming reputation management industry in the age of the internet, Monday at 6 on WECT.
