Protected by law: Did school system’s inaction open door to teen’s rape?

Only the Superintendent has the authority to terminate an employee (except for licensed employees who can only be terminated by the Board of Education). The typical procedure when there is an allegation against an employee is for the HR Division to investigate and make a recommendation to the Superintendent. Part of the investigation involves interviewing the employee and giving him/her the opportunity to respond to the allegation. The NHCS cannot prevent employees from quitting. If an employee quits before the investigation is complete, there is no further action the NHCS can take against the employee.