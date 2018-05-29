Two students with semi-automatic rifle, knives charged after Pender school lockdowns

Two students are in custody as the Pender County Sheriff's Office investigates a threat at Topsail High School, according to officials. (Source: WECT)

Bryce Matthew Sheehan (Source: PCSO)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Two students were arrested on weapons charges after five Pender County schools went into lockdown due to an alleged threat Tuesday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

One student with a rifle wanted to stop what he believed was a school shooter, said investigators.

According to Capt. James Rowell, the code red lockdowns were issued at Topsail High, Topsail Middle and Topsail Elementary after the sheriff's office was alerted to a potential threat.

"Just a little after 8:30 this morning, the Pender County Sheriff's Office received a non-emergency phone call into our communication center alerting us that there may possibly be a student from Topsail High School that may be en route to the school with a firearm," Rowell said.

He said the sheriff's office immediately initiated lockdown procedures at the schools and began looking for the student.

Rowell said 18-year-old Bryce Matthew Sheehan of Hampstead was found sitting in his vehicle in front of Topsail High School. Sheehan had a large knife strapped to his leg and had three other knives in his possession. He never entered the school building, according to Rowell.

Sheehan was charged with possession of a weapon that is not a firearm on educational property and booked in jail under an $8,000 bond.

While investigating Sheehan, a passing motorist alerted a deputy at the school about a vehicle whose driver had been driving erratically while approaching Topsail High School. At one point, the vehicle had pulled over and the driver placed something in the backseat.

Deputies made contact with the driver, 16-year-old Alan Edwardo Jr., of Hampstead, and found a .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle in his vehicle.

Edwardo told deputies he heard reports of the code red lockdown at the school and was responding in an attempt to stop the shooter. He was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm on educational property and booked in jail under a $2,000 bond.

North Topsail and South Topsail elementary schools were also issued code yellow lockdowns in response to the reported threat.

All of the lockdowns were lifted before noon and the schools resumed their normal schedules.

The Pender County School system confirms no students or staff members were injured during the incident.

"So, I walk up to the school and I see they're searching somebody's car," said Kianna Nixon, a student at Topsail High School. "So then I get to school and we were on a code yellow (lockdown). We went to lockdown red, code red, for like two hours. Sitting there, everybody was worried, texting their parents and stuff."

Another student at Topsail High told WECT everyone in his classroom was in the dark about what was happening.

“We didn’t see anything. We sat in the corner of the classroom the whole time, and nobody really knew what was going on,” he said.

A parent who wished to remain anonymous said they were texting with their daughter back and forth during the incident.

"She initially thought it was just a drill and I was trying my best to keep her calm and not spread the rumors and concern her unnecessarily," the parent said. "This is not one of the best mornings I've ever had."

