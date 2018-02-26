GRAPHIC DETAILS: Search warrant describes teacher’s alleged sex crimes

During the follow-up interview, the student also told investigators that "[d]uring the beginning of the 2017 school year, Victim 1 and other students of Isaac Bear Early High School engaged in sexual conversations with…Kelly, in his classroom during their lunch period. Michael Kelly discussed his sexual interactions with women, as well as at least one incident where he and a male friend watched pornography and masturbated at the same time. During these conversations, the discussions about the size of Michael Kelly's penis and the penis size of other Isaac Bear students were also mentioned."