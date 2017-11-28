Two men arrested at Wrightsville Beach party, charged with rape, kidnapping

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WECT) - Two men were arrested at a party Sunday morning on Causeway Drive in Wrightsville Beach and charged with multiple crimes, including rape and kidnapping.
According to online records, Genell Stephenson, 33, and Harvey Fred Williams, 35, have been charged with:
- two counts of second-degree rape
- two counts of second-degree kidnapping
- two counts of crimes against nature
- two counts of assault on a female
- two counts of interfering with emergency communication
- possession of cocaine
- possession of drug paraphernalia
- sell or deliver cocaine
- possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine
- possession of a firearm by a felon
- carrying a concealed weapon
Williams also was charged with probation violation and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for a controlled substance.
Williams bond was set at $1.13 million while Stephenson's is set at $550,000.
According to a Wrightsville Beach Police Chief Dan House, officers made the arrests shortly after 5 a.m. at a party in a house on Causeway Drive after receiving a call reporting the alleged crimes.
House said a nurse at New Hanover Regional medical Center also called to report the alleged crimes and that WBPD officers went to the hospital to interview two women.
