WECT anchors offer their tips on preparing for a hurricane
By Scott Saxton | October 6, 2016 at 8:37 PM EDT - Updated September 2 at 10:20 AM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - We wrestle with the possibility of hurricanes each year in this area, but it has been a long time since we've had a significant impact.

With so many new people moving into the Cape Fear region in recent years, there's a good chance some of you don't quite know what to expect. So we asked some of our veteran journalists for their advice on how to prepare for a hurricane.

Frances Weller gave several good tips for those in this area. She’s covered Diane, Hugo, Fran, Floyd and Florence.

1. Pray. I've been through enough storms to know that while preparations certainly help, prayer gives me enough comfort to separate from my family during what could be a devastating storm and go to work. In my case now, it's really just Margaret but that's hard for all of us to leave them during an uncertain storm, so I start with prayer.

Carolina in the Morning anchor Kim Ratcliff was a student at UNC Wilmington during Hurricane Diana.

I didn't have a car but my roommate did so I hitched a ride home to Hubert with her.

Finally, WECT Chief Meteorologist Gannon Medwick gave some quick solid advice for being ready for power outages.

Have your devices just live right on their chargers. That way, the second you lose power – if you lose power – you'll start at 100%.

