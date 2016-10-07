WECT anchors offer their tips on preparing for a hurricane

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - We wrestle with the possibility of hurricanes each year in this area, but it has been a long time since we've had a significant impact.
With so many new people moving into the Cape Fear region in recent years, there's a good chance some of you don't quite know what to expect. So we asked some of our veteran journalists for their advice on how to prepare for a hurricane.
Frances Weller gave several good tips for those in this area. She’s covered Diane, Hugo, Fran, Floyd and Florence.
Carolina in the Morning anchor Kim Ratcliff was a student at UNC Wilmington during Hurricane Diana.
Finally, WECT Chief Meteorologist Gannon Medwick gave some quick solid advice for being ready for power outages.
You can also follow the storm's path with the WECT weather app on your charged smart phone. It's a free download in your app store for iPhone and Android.
