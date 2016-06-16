Man, woman charged with early morning crime spree

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Wilmington police have arrested a man and woman in connection to an early morning crime spree Wednesday.
Ashton Fletcher Harris, 25, of Durham and Barbara Nicole Shaw, 25, of Wilmington, are accused of robbing a person in the parking lot of the Waffle House at 5041 Market Street around 2:10 a.m. The pair took the person's wallet which contained an undisclosed amount of cash.
A short time later, the two tried to rob a person in the 800 block of Queen Street. Harris reportedly had a handgun during both incidents.
Shaw was taken into custody shortly after the incident on Queen Street, and Harris was arrested around 3 p.m. after a brief foot chase by the WPD, FBI Safe Streets task force, and the US Marshals.
Harris is facing numerous charges including robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted armed robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was also served outstanding warrants from the Durham and Greensboro police departments. He was given a $1 million bond.
Shaw was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon as well as misdemeanor child abuse and exposing children to fire. She was given a $75,500 bond.
Officials said additional charges are possible.
