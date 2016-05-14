Charges dropped against man previously arrested on child sex crimes

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The New Hanover County District Attorney’s office has dropped the charges against a man arrested on child sex crimes in 2016 for lack of evidence.
Ronnie Eugene Smith was arrested June 2015 and charged with statutory rape and two counts of indecent liberties against a child. During the course of that investigation, a new accuser came forward claiming Smith of sexually assaulting her when she was under 10-years-old, prompting police to arrest Smith again and put him in jail under a $500,000 bond.
Samantha Dooies of the District Attorney’s office explained that one of the accusers changed their story, and the case fell apart.
“After the cases were indicted...Smith’s defense attorney produced an affidavit submitted by one of the 2015 victims that recanted her allegations against Smith. This same victim also alleged that the other 2015 victim fabricated her allegations of abuse... If prosecutors do not believe there is a likelihood of conviction at trial, we will dismiss the case, which is what happened here. All charges were dismissed in November 2018," Dooies said.
Smith tells WECT he spent eight months in jail and two years wearing an ankle bracelet due to the false allegations. He said an ugly break-up with a former girlfriend prompted the accusers to lie about him to police in retaliation.
Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.