Sheriff’s Office targets prostitutes, drugs during bust at Budgetel Inn

David Julian Gantt (Source: New Hanover Co. Sheriff's Office)

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office targeted prostitutes and drugs during a bust at the Budgetel Inn Monday evening.

This is one of six hotels the District Attorney's office told to clean up its act or risk potentially losing the property.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer, the Vice and Narcotics detectives set up the sting after learning David Julian Gantt, 27, was there.

Gantt was arrested and charged with two counts of promoting prostitution and two counts of human trafficking of an adult victim. Authorities found some heroin on him during his arrest, and additionally charged him with two counts of trafficking in opium or heroin and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule IV substance.

Casey Roman will shed light on prostitution in the Port City during a special event later this month.

"The Life" will take you down the dark paths of a world you didn't think existed in the Cape Fear region. See inside the hotels and rooms where people try to hide these secrets in this hour-long, commercial-free special April 27 at 10 p.m.

