Store clerk faces stolen weapon charge after ALE investigation

NEW HANOVER/BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A Brunswick County store clerk is facing a stolen weapon charge following an investigation by the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) on Thursday.
According to a news release, ALE agents were conducting an inspection at Inman’s County Store, located in 2100 block of Longwood Road in Brunswick County, when they discovered a stolen Smith and Wession 9mm handgun behind the counter under the cash register.
Jean W. Brutus, 41, of Jacksonville, an employee at the store, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm. He was booked in the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $5,000 bond.
