Currently, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0) are not contenders to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, with +20000 odds on the moneyline to win it all.

The Demon Deacons suit up against the Georgia Bulldogs in a road game. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10. Georgia is favored by 2.5 points, and the point total is set at 154.5.

Wake Forest NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +20000 60th Bet $100 to win $20000 Preseason +20000 58th Bet $100 to win $20000

Wake Forest Team Stats

Wake Forest has a +23 scoring differential, topping opponents by 23.0 points per game. It is putting up 101.0 points per game to rank 28th in college basketball and is giving up 78.0 per outing to rank 271st in college basketball.

Wake Forest Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 1-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 0-0

1-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 Wake Forest has tied for the second-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (one).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Wake Forest Players

The Demon Deacons points and assists leader is Cameron Hildreth. He racks up 33.0 points per game and contributes 5.0 assists.

Andrew Carr paces Wake Forest with 9.0 rebounds per game.

The Demon Deacons are led by Hunter Sallis from beyond the arc. He makes 3.0 shots from deep per game.

Hildreth leads the team with 2.0 steals per game. Carr collects 4.0 blocks a game to pace Wake Forest.

