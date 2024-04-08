The North Carolina Tar Heels (1-0) are in the conversation to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 college basketball season, as sportsbooks have listed them at +3000 on the moneyline, the 14th-best odds of all college basketball squads.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

On Sunday, November 12 at 2:00 PM ET, the Tar Heels challenge the Lehigh Mountain Hawks in a home game. There are no odds set yet for this contest.

North Carolina NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +3000 14th Bet $100 to win $3000 Preseason +3000 11th Bet $100 to win $3000

Sign up at BetMGM today to place futures bets on college basketball!

North Carolina Team Stats

North Carolina's +16 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 86.0 points per game (116th in college basketball) while allowing 70.0 per outing (193rd in college basketball).

Check out the latest futures and game odds for North Carolina and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

North Carolina Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 North Carolina has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (one).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our links to sign up for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to sign up today and catch action all season long!

Best North Carolina Players

Armando Bacot leads the Tar Heels in scoring (25.0 points per game) and rebounding (13.0 rebounds per game).

North Carolina's assists leader is Elliot Cadeau, who averages 6.0 per game.

The Tar Heels are led by Cormac Ryan from long distance. He makes 3.0 shots from deep per game.

North Carolina's blocks leader is Bacot, who averages 2.0 per game. Jae'Lyn Withers leads the team by averaging 2.0 steals a contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.